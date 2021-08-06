Eric D. Hammes Sells 1,765 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMM opened at $197.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.48. 3M has a 12-month low of $154.68 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in 3M by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 259,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 406,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

