Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,097,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,671 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $1,602,000. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 104,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

