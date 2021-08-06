Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.12.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.41. The stock has a market cap of C$99.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.