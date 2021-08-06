Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.41. The stock has a market cap of C$99.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
