Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. 10,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,253. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.