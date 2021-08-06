Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.