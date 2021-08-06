Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective cut by TD Securities to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 432,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.77 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.28.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

