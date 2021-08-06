Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 844.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 21.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 207.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.