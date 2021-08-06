Equal Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded 80.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $796,069.17 and approximately $54,680.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00059113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00914864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043191 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

