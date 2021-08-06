EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CEO Buys $499,240.00 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

