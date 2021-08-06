EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $113.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.69 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $456.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $475.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $514.64 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,427. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 412,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $18,402,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

