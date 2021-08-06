EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001870 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and $1.50 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00149109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,936.21 or 1.00172337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.10 or 0.00824890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

