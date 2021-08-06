EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $482.27.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $589.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $286.90 and a 1-year high of $601.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

