EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

