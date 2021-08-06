Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $94.53 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $169.47 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $94.53 or 0.00221407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00868049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

