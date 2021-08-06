Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,716. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

