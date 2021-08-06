Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMVHF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

GMVHF traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

