Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.16.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 421,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,598. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.