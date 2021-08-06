Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 750.66%.

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 98,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,217. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Enservco alerts:

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.