Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enservco had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 750.66%.
Shares of ENSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 98,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,217. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
About Enservco
