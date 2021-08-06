Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.61. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,265. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

