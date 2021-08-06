Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

ENLV stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

