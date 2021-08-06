Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period.

NYSE EPAC opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

