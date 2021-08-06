Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock remained flat at $$9.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,986,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.