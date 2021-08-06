Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.