Enable Midstream Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,980 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical volume of 337 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

