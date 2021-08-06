Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.53% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Shares of ARNA traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,566. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

