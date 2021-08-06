Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.93% of Chart Industries worth $49,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. 3,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.