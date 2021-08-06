Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,710 shares during the quarter. National Vision comprises 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.72% of National Vision worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 588.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

EYE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $54.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

