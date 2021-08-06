Emerald Advisers LLC Has $26.03 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.91. 12,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,709. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.48. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

