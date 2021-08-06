EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 79.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,427 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EMCOR Group by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

