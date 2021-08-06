Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $13.66. Embraer shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 27,053 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

