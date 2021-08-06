Ellipsis (EPS) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $74.75 million and approximately $40.44 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00058050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.80 or 0.00896917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00098732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042554 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

