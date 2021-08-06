Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Elementis alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELMTY opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elementis has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elementis (ELMTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.