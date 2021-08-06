Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$14.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.10. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.