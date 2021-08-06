Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of EA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.90. 106,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,535 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

