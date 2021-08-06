Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. increased their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.