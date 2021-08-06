Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

NYSE:EPC traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 552,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.