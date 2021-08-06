Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 3.8%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). 2,495,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,149,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

