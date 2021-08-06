eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $5,784,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in eBay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

