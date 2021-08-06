Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.