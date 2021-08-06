Eaton Vance Management Takes $89,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,353 shares of company stock valued at $502,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.