Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 717 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2,372.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.