Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Plexus by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Plexus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Plexus by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.