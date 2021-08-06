Eaton Vance Management Makes New $86,000 Investment in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $127.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

