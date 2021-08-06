Eaton Vance Management Makes New $82,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 54.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

