Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 2,485 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,176,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

