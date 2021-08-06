Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.45. Eaton has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

