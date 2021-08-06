Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

