EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.830-$5.930 EPS.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $175.26. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.30. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.90.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

