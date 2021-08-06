Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,956,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,590 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares comprises about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $40,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 446,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. 9,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,875. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

