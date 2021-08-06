e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Head-To-Head Survey

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 7 0 2.78 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $31.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.89 $6.23 million $0.42 71.02 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 1.96% 8.45% 4.60% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Global Digital Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

